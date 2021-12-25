Mizuho Boosts Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $144.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $129.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.