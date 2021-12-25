Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,972,475 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 94,968 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $838,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $334.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.21. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

