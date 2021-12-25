Michael Arntz Sells 30,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $2,246,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $218,580.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $207,690.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $483,140.00.

SMAR stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

