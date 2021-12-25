Metronome Market Cap Reaches $63.00 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $63.00 million and approximately $33,464.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $5.04 or 0.00009913 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00055701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.94 or 0.07981787 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,754.47 or 0.99930241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00072093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,683,957 coins and its circulating supply is 12,511,763 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

