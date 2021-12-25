Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 430 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,947,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,743 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of PG opened at $160.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.