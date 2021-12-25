Mengis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $416,000 Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,855,000 after purchasing an additional 138,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 18.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 649,818 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,499,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $124,738,000 after purchasing an additional 49,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $78.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.