Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.94 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

