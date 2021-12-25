Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

INTC opened at $51.31 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

