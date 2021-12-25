Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

