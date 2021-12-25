Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 32.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,350 shares of company stock worth $1,493,863. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

