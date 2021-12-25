Meme (MEME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.83 or 0.00297414 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011060 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003528 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00016843 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

