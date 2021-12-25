Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,689 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after buying an additional 31,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

Shares of BABA opened at $118.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.54.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

