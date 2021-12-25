Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,128 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 512,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.46 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

