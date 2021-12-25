Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 3,281 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,402.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.25, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,345.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,299.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.