Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $17.28 Million Investment in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 566,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,284,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 1.85% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BUG stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14.

