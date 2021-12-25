Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) by 10,371.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,175 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 12.00% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF worth $22,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

KGRN stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67.

