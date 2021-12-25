Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $23.41 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1,732.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 518,850 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $23,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

