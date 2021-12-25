Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 910,481 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 3,588.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,481 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 1.65% of Stratasys worth $20,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSYS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.33. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

