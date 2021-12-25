Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 194,513 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,513 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $30,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 485,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after buying an additional 48,644 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.00. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $99.60 and a 52-week high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

