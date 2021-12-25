Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 16,909 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 162.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $211,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 68,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $106,282,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,916.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2,785.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.