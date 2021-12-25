Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.