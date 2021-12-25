Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,255,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,062. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.40. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,399,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $802,207,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. TNF LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 132,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

