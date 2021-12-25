McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,528.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

IPKW stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $47.14.

