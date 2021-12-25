McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Invests $394,000 in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,224,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.