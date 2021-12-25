McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $64.60 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

