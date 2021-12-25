McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.57 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.