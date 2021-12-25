McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 131 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $174.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

