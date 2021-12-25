McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $106,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $265.95 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

