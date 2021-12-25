Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $646,000 Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 149,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYMT opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

