Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $583,000 Investment in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,366,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 114.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 361,905 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 281,729 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 444.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 166,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RWT opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.