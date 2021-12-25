Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $563,000 Investment in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,315,000 after acquiring an additional 99,055 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 20.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,049,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

DIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.36.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.