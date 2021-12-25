Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $681,000 in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,536 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in M/I Homes by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in M/I Homes by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of MHO opened at $60.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.