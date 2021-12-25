Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $604,000 in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 170.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

AVNS opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.