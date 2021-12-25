Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.67

Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at $1,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 153.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

