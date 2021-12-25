Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.67 and last traded at $36.66. 165,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,224,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 4.73.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 36.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

