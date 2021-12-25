Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce sales of $162.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.20 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $147.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $654.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $654.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $704.03 million, with estimates ranging from $700.74 million to $707.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,529. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.16. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $188.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2,651.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

