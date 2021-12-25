Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Trading Up 4%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 6,350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Magellan Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of metals in North America. The firm’s flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine located in the Elk City mining district, Idaho. It is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

