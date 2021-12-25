LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,396,000 after acquiring an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

NYSE LYB opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

