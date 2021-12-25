Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 5.9%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) was up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 3,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 623,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

