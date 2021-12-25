LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LVMUY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Erste Group upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $386.50.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $163.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.83. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $118.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.06.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

