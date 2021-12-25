Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.52.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$9.54 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.