Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

LHDX stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. Lucira Health has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Lucira Health by 150.5% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 601,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lucira Health by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,796,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,851,000 after acquiring an additional 502,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

