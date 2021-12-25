LuaSwap Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $9.32 million and $145,003.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00043183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,861,746 coins and its circulating supply is 132,618,855 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

