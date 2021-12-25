Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $250.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

