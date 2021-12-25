LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 48.5% Over Last Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 48.5% higher against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $924,617.11 and approximately $2,084.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.44 or 0.00390266 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008601 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000107 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000893 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $625.08 or 0.01229342 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,779,414 coins and its circulating supply is 50,566,637 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

