Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

LYV opened at $118.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

