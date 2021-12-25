Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,517 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $304.30 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

