Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Down 4%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC)’s stock price traded down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$35.83 and last traded at C$36.02. 120,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 791,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a current ratio of 57.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion and a PE ratio of -58.10.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

