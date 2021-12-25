Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0340 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $93,548.60 and approximately $16.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,699.21 or 0.99880400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00031776 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.16 or 0.01294640 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

