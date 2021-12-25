Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Holdings in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.08% of ForgeRock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $27.06 on Friday. ForgeRock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.10.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

A number of analysts recently commented on FORG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

